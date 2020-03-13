The 2020 ACM Awards will go as planned despite concerns about the spread of the coronavirus

The organizers of the Las Vegas awards ceremony assure that & # 39; will take all precautions to ensure the safety of our artists, staff, crew, guests and assistants & # 39; in the middle of the pandemic.

Organizers of the Country Music Academy Awards have assured fans that the show will continue as planned next month (April), despite the cancellation of several major events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Las Vegas event, scheduled for April 5 at the MGM Grand Arena, will feature performances by Keith Urban Y Miranda lambert.

"We are closely monitoring the situation, along with the MGM team, who are in continuous contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Southern Nevada Health District and other agencies and experts for guidance. ", a statement from those Behind the ceremony is read. "We will take every precaution to ensure the safety of our artists, staff, team, guests, and attendees."

The news of the ACM Awards comes as Texas officials close the remaining dates on the Houston Rodeo calendar.

The SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas, as well as the California Coachella and Stagecoach festivals and the Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Florida, have also been postponed, while pearl jam and the Zac Brown Band They have ruled out upcoming tours of North America due to coronavirus disease, which was officially classified as a pandemic on Wednesday, March 11.