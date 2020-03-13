Texas Senator Ted Cruz is extending the coronavirus self-quarantine after more exposure – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML25a2179b104b9c1acb279942325a233011% %MINIFYHTML25a2179b104b9c1acb279942325a233012%
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Speaking to Up News Info this morning on Friday, Texas Senator Ted Cruz confirmed that he extended his self-quarantine after learning he had contact with a second person who tested positive for coronavirus.
Cruz first took the step of self-isolating after interacting with a man who tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland last month.