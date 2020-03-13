Taylor Swift and Robbie Williams have their concerts canceled, Celine Dion reschedules tour

%MINIFYHTML1eb2c9619b171be0ed1b1803c059f7bf11% %MINIFYHTML1eb2c9619b171be0ed1b1803c059f7bf12%

WENN / Instar / Graham Finney

The JamFest of Capital One and the World Tour Melbourne have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, while the creator of hits & # 39; Taking Chances & # 39; He's postponing the remaining 17 dates of his tour.

Taylor Swift, Celine Dion Y Robbie Williams they are among the latest in a series of celebrities who have canceled concerts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The I!" The singer was due to headline Capital One's JamFest on April 5 in Atlanta, Georgia, which fell during the 2020 NCAA March Madness Music Festival. However, it was announced on Thursday (March 12) that the concert had been removed, after the NCAA basketball division made the decision to cancel the rest of its men's and women's championships this year.

Capital One added in a statement of its own: "We are united with the NCAA's decision to cancel the Final Four and all related events, including the March Madness Music Festival. In the interest of our cardholders, artists, staff and fans, Capital One # JamFest2020 will not take place. "

Capital One announced the cancellation of the concert.

The concert was to be Taylor's only scheduled concert in the United States, other than the dates of her "Lover Fest" tour. She will still perform at the Glastonbury British music festival in June.

Meanwhile, Celine has announced that the remaining 17 dates on the North American leg of her tour will be rescheduled, and her team will announce in a statement: "Ticket holders of the postponed performances will receive more information shortly and should retain their original tickets for use on rescheduled dates later this year. "

It comes after the 51-year-old singer postponed two shows this week when she had a cold, though she assured fans that she had tested negative for Covid-19.

And British singer Robbie has been disappointed after flying to Australia, only to learn that his performance at the opening of the World Tour Melbourne on Saturday has been suspended. The one-time concert would be held at Albert Park's Lakeside Stadium to coincide with the Australian Grand Prix, which was also rejected on Friday according to the Australian government's advice that all major gatherings with more than 500 attendees should be canceled. .