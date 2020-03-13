Taye Diggs to White Gym Attendees: "Were You Raised in a Barn?"

Hollywood actor Taye Diggs has had enough of "certain white people,quot; that he says they never pick up their gym towels while using the gym.

He asked the question to his followers through his social networks:

"Hi, my name is Taye Diggs and I am, in fact, a black actor. I have been blessed enough to be able to train in a fancy gym, but unfortunately there is a problem," he begins.

"I don't want to say this about race, I think we should all get along. But there are white people, certain white people in my locker room who refuse to pick up their dirty towels. They scatter them everywhere, on the counters, on the floors and in the banks, I dare say the steam room where I enjoy frequenting. "

Diggs addresses the white members of the gym directly:

"So I ask the whites, 'Did you grow up in a barn? Didn't you have mothers and fathers who taught you to pick up after yourselves? Or are you really just lazy, pampered and forgetful bums? Excuse my language.' He says before saying to them, "Pick up your towels! I don't work for you, and the people who work for the gym have enough to do. Pick up your fucking towels! Pick them up!"