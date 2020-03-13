Taye Diggs continues to rant against the & # 39; spoiled & # 39; whites, but is called

WENN / Derrick Salters

On his Instagram account, the actor posts a video of himself ranting about whites who refuse to pick up their own towels after using them in the gym.

Taye Diggs He has a few words for whites in his gym. Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, March 10, the "All american"The actor posted a video of him pitting himself against white people who refused to pick up their own towels.

While driving his car, Taye began his video by expressing how blessed he was to be able to exercise in a luxurious gym, although he does have some issues with the white people on site. "I don't mean to do this about race. I think we should all get along," he said. "But there are white people, certain white people, in my locker room who refused to pick up their dirty towels."

He went on to say that those people always leave their towels wherever they want, including the steam room, and that angered Taye so much. "So I ask the whites, didn't you have mothers and fathers who told you to pick yourselves up?" Taye kept ranting. "Or are you actually lazy, spoiled? Excuse my language. Pick up your towels. I don't work for you."

However, instead of receiving support, Taye received a backlash when people pointed out that she once shot black women. Some also mentioned her previous marriage to Idina menzelWho is white "You were in love with whites in the past and now you're using the word & # 39; honkeys & # 39; and & # 39; whities & # 39 ;? boy, shut your mouth," said one. "Lol I thought I wanted to be white. Where does all this come from?" another seemed confused.

"Isn't your son 1/2 white ?! Do these people ever stop to think that the things they say may be offensive to their children who are not the same race as them, entirely?" Someone else said. "I really don't understand where all this new energy is coming from. He loves whiteness," commented another.