Tartine workers claim victory in union vote, administration disputes SF results – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A union vote for workers at San Francisco's renowned Tartine Bakery was still up in the air until Friday afternoon, but workers are claiming a union victory at the Berkeley location.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, San Francisco workers were voting to join the union with those at the original Tartine bakery.

On Friday afternoon, the vote was 89 workers in favor of unionization and 84 against. Both sides are challenging vote totals and a winner has yet to be announced.

However, workers at the Tartine Berkeley location voted 18-0 to unionize, according to the International Longshore & Warehouse Union.

In a statement, Tartine co-owner Elisabeth Prueitt said: "The process from here can take weeks, months, or potentially years to resolve in court, unless the union agrees to withdraw the stamp (all votes). I don't know why they claim victory. "

The ILWU said the National Labor Relations Board oversaw both elections and that NLRB officials will decide the winner in the coming weeks.