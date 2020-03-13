Tarrant County Reports Second, Third Positive Case for COVID-19 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) has identified a second and third suspected COVID-19 case.

In a statement released Friday, TCPH spokesman Al Roy said the second case "had traveled from Europe where the exposure had occurred and is not related to the county's first COVID-19 case."

The third case is a contact from a Collin County case and indicates limited local transmission in the DFW area.

%MINIFYHTMLb9e5b5bfe21494b6d7a4700f02a8a0c311% %MINIFYHTMLb9e5b5bfe21494b6d7a4700f02a8a0c312%

"Due to HIPAA laws regarding the confidentiality of health information, we are unable to provide specific patient details," said TCPH Director Vinny Taneja. “We are tracking people who may have been exposed during the interaction with this person. The TCPH operations center is monitoring the situation and continues to work with CDC, DSHS and our other community partners. "

The TCPH North Texas Regional Laboratory identified this case as part of the recently expanded tests. The laboratory serves Tarrant and 33 other counties in this region.

For more information, visit coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call 817-248-6299.