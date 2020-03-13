Tamar Braxton surprises fans and shares an Instagram post after deleting everything: "Did you miss me?"

Tamar Braxton surprised his fans not long ago when he removed all of his IG posts. Back then, people were scared when they saw that her GI was empty, and they believed that something terrible had happened between her and David Adefeso.

But things are still going well between these two, and fans were happy to learn this.

Now, Tamar surprised his fans and followers by posting a new photo to his social media account after all this time.

‘What's up Boo, did you miss me already? You know you did, but guess who's been working hard with new music along the way! You are a girl who will warm your soul very very very soon. Tune in to my IG or official YouTube page tonight while live on 9 / EST for a #AskTamarAnything session. Who knows, I can even drop something small after my life into my IG Story to hold you up. Be blessed and let me guide you through it. #periodt, "Tamar captioned her post.

Fans were very happy to see that he came back online, and they made sure to tell him this.

Someone said, "The moment I've been waiting for @tamarbraxton," and another follower posted this: "What's your YouTube channel? I can't wait to tune in! @Tamarbraxton."

One fan said, "She also created a new YouTube channel called Tamar’s Takes," and someone else posted the following: "Thank you as if you were born to sing, so I was waiting for you to come back."

Another follower said to Tamar, "Welcome back, but we love you and miss you so much."

Someone else said: ‘Yes girl, take advantage of all the antics! I love you Tay Tay! "

People really missed Tamar, and they couldn't be happier to see that she's back on social media and doing great.



