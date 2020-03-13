Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty could star together in their next

News about Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty as a couple have been in the headlines for a while. Their regular outings and trips have only added fuel to the fire. However, the couple have not yet spoken about their alleged relationship. But the latest reports suggest the two could see each other as a reel life partner soon. According to the latest reports, they will share screen space in an upcoming romantic movie.

The report further states that Sushant has signed his next film with Vashu Bhagnani and will begin preparing for the role starting next month. Apparently, Rhea will be seen in front of him in the movie. The report also indicated that Rumi Jaffrey has been cordoned off to direct the film and that the film will go on sale at the end of next month. Well, it would be great to see this sizzling pair on the big screen, don't you agree?