Supernatural returns wonder if Jack can really kill God

Supernatural is back, and so is Jack!

After a six week break, Supernatural He returns on Monday to finish his last season (!!!), and he doesn't waste time dealing with Jack's return (Alexander Calvert), who has been hidden in the Void and is now on the Death / Billie mission.

In an exclusive clip from E! News, which starts where the last episode ended so long ago, Sam, Dean, and Cas wonder if their troublesome friend is good enough to take on the task that Billie assigned him, which is basically: eating angel hearts until it's time for kill God. Boy, are we going to miss this show.

Sam (Jared Padalecki) in particular disagrees with this plan because, well, it is a wild plan that involves eating angel hearts and trusting two unpredictable people. Dean (Jensen Ackles) seems to think that it is not much crazier than any agreement they have made in the past.

"Apparently Billie has Jack in a need to know, which is not a surprise," he says. "We have made deals with cosmic players before. Cards are not his style."