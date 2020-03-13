Super League: Where is he now for Hull FC after Lee Radford's firing? The | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTMLe8e412ff029f646602e1afd967200fdf11% %MINIFYHTMLe8e412ff029f646602e1afd967200fdf12%





Lee Radford's time as coach of Hull FC came to an end after the loss to Warrington

Lee Radford's reign as head coach of Hull FC came to an end on Thursday night immediately after the 38-4 loss at home to Warrington Wolves.

The announcement was made live on Sky Sports At the conclusion of the match, Black and White President Adam Pearson ended a seven-season term in charge of the 40-year-old.

Here, we take a look at the decision to fire Radford, who could take over and what comes next for both him and the club …

Why was the decision made now?

Hull started the 2020 Super League season in impressive fashion, beating Leeds Rhinos 30-4 in the opening weekend and then with a 25-16 win over bitter rivals Hull Kingston Rovers in the derby clash.

But the loss to Warrington meant the Blacks and Whites had won only one of five games since the win against Rovers, which came in last week's golden point overtime win at Wakefield Trinity.

Pearson had stayed with Radford after missing the playoffs in the point difference in 2019, which included the club suffered its biggest loss at home at the hands of the Wolves when they were defeated 63-12.

The owner also backed his coach in terms of winter recruiting, bringing in seven new players with a particular focus on strengthening the pack.

4:10 Brian Carney, Richard Agar and Phil Clarke discuss Hull FC's decision to fire Radford Brian Carney, Richard Agar and Phil Clarke discuss Hull FC's decision to fire Radford

Still, the timing and manner of Radford's firing took many by surprise and were greeted with mixed reaction, though Sky Sports Phil Clarke, a rugby league expert, understood why Pearson had decided to part ways with the head coach.

"In many ways, you admire that loyalty," Clarke said. "He's trying to give fans the confidence he has put in Lee Radford as much as he can."

"You could never say that he undermined him, sometimes publicly supported him, but that performance was probably not good enough for him."

"At this stage of the season, you probably think they still have enough of the season left to try to make it to the top five."

4:21 See Hull FC President Adam Pearson on the decision to part ways with Radford See Hull FC President Adam Pearson on the decision to part ways with Radford

Former Hull FC head coach Richard Agar, who was in the studio as a guest expert with Clarke and Brian Carney for the match at KCOM Stadium, agreed that the manner of Radford's departure was unusual.

The 48-year-old had also found himself in the same situation in 2011 when he left the club, but admitted he hoped that decision would be made, while this one might have been a surprise to Radford.

"In some of the games and performances we've talked about, you will probably understand that six years after and after a quality draft they also haven't had a start," said Agar. "This time it is very difficult and the circumstances are very unusual."

"Adam Pearson let me go as a coach, but I knew my time was up and I fully understood the decision to move on at that particular time."

Radford's legacy at Hull

Radford Celebrates Hull FC's 2017 Challenge Cup Final Win with Gareth Ellis

Radford's connection to Hull FC goes beyond his time as head coach, having spent two stints at the club as a player and then served as an assistant coach before intervening to replace Peter Gentle after the conclusion of the 2013 season.

His second spell saw the forward reach the 2006 Super League Grand Final and the 2008 Challenge Cup final with his hometown club, but although he ended up on the losing side in both games, he would later claim the silverware as head coach.

Radford led Hull to his first Challenge Cup win for 11 years in 2016 when they outplayed Warrington 12-10, ending his call & # 39; Wembley's curse & # 39; in the process, and they continued to defend the trophy the following year when they defeated Wigan Warriors 2018.

Altogether, Radford won 101 of the 202 games for which he was in charge of the club, and many would argue that he deserved more time after an unstable start to the season, but Clarke tried to balance that with the decisions that President Pearson must make.

Radford served Hull FC as a player before taking on a coaching role

"It's hard to work as a coach for a Super League team, but I would say it's an even harder job to be a president with the responsibility of running a club, not just managing it," Clarke said.

"That is the challenge that all presidents face. Every time a coach is fired, they always think they deserve more time or need more time, and there were inches or other factors, but that's the nature."

"I have followed the sport for more than 40 years and eventually, when teams lose and lose by significant scores at home, for the past 40 years, the president has made the right or wrong decision."

Who could take over as head coach?

Another former Hull FC player, Andy Last, has been put in temporary charge with Kieron Purtill, who joined the club last year after a stint as head coach on the Widnes Vikings Championship team.

Andy Last has been put in charge of the caretaker along with Kieron Purtill

They will be in charge of the foreseeable future and Pearson hinted that they will have the opportunity to win the roles full time while the search for a successor takes place.

Lastly, in particular, he has an intimate understanding of how the club works, having previously worked as the club's youth development chief for two years and then served as an assistant coach.

That's the role that Radford was playing alongside Purtill, who also has more than a decade of experience as a professional coach.

Other names related to the vacancy so far include former Hull striker and Australian lazy Craig Fitzgibbon, who currently serves as assistant to Trent Robinson at NRL champions Sydney Roosters, and the highly regarded head coach of the London Broncos, Danny Ward.

What's next for Radford?

Radford could return to the Super League sooner rather than later

Given his record at Hull, it is highly likely that Radford will return to a Super League coaching position as soon as possible.

Agar, who had Radford as his captain during the time he was in charge of the club, knows that he too will be eager to return.

However, the Leeds head coach knows from his own experience that it is sometimes good to take a break from the sport rather than jumping straight into a new job.

"You spend time with your family and try to escape if you can, which could be difficult right now, and you almost have some time to recover," said Agar.

"Work consumes everything and probably only when you walk away a little and take a deep breath do you think it was a really difficult time."

"He's a fighter, so he's thinking 'I can change this' and you take more on board and work even harder than you normally do. But sometimes it doesn't hurt to step back."