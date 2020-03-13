Super League: Sky Sports to Stream Castleford Tigers vs. St Helens on Sunday | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML14d33d963e40a37c76784627f8b91f4a11% %MINIFYHTML14d33d963e40a37c76784627f8b91f4a12%





Castleford and St Helens will meet on Sunday in front of the Sky Sports cameras

Castleford Tigers' Super League clash with St Helens on Sunday will air live on Sky Sports.

The match is the only match left in the competition this weekend after the postponement of Leeds Rhinos' trip to France to play Catalans Dragons.

The clash at Mend-A-Hose Jungle will be live at Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event starting at 3pm, starting at 3.30pm, with a replay at 9.30pm.

Castleford enters the game eager to recover from his narrow 9-8 loss to Warrington Wolves in an exciting competition in the previous round.

Meanwhile, defending champions St Helens are also trying to get back on the winning track after suffering a surprise 12-10 loss at home to the Huddersfield Giants last time out.