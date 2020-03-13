Summary of the & # 39; masked singer & # 39;: the bear unmasks

FOX

On Wednesday March 11 episode of "The masked singer"Season 3 featured Group C performing in front of panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Robin thicke, Jenny McCarthy Y Ken jeong. The first singer to take the stage that night was Night Angel.

She performed "You Give Love a Bad Name" for Bon Jovi. In his package of clues, which took place in a motel, he said: "As an angel, I have been blessed all my life." Panelists assumed that she could be Taylor Dayne, Monica Y Lil & # 39; Kim. Robin agreed that she could be Lil & # 39; Kim.

Bear then acted, saying she had been "a little polarized" in the past before adding that she is a mother. She sang "Baby Got Back" by Sir Mix-a-Lot. Among the guesses were Tonya harding, Candace Cameron Bure Y Tina Fey. Meanwhile, the Austronaut's runway suggested that he had started at a young age and had not had a "perfect landing". He performed Lauren Daigle& # 39; You Say & # 39; and the panelists thought it was Adam Devine, Josh Hutcherson, Lance Bass Y Zac Efron.

The T-Rex followed with an energy efficiency of Pink"And that". Celebrity names that were released as guesses included Kourtney Kardashian, Maddie Ziegler Y Rebecca Black. Flaunting his skills through a beautiful performance of "Have a Little Faith in Me" by John Hiatt was the rhino. Panelists guessed Jason Aldean, Tim Tebow Y Tim McGraw.

Concluding the night was the Swan, who took the stage to perform "Fever" Peggy lee. Her pack of tracks saw her doing ballet with vampire fangs popping up. Nina Dobrev, Jennifer loves Hewitt Y Sarah Michelle Gellar they were among the names of celebrities dropped by panelists.

Finally, it was announced that the bear was removed. Before it was unmasked, the panelists made their final guess. They named Christina Applegate, Jodie Sweetin and Tina Fey, but none of them did well.

The bear was Sarah Palin!