Storms bring widespread flooding to Egypt, killing 5 | News

Lightning storms that accumulate heavy rain and lightning have caused widespread flooding in Egypt, killing at least five people and injuring five others, authorities said, as authorities closed schools, government offices and an airport.

Thursday was declared a paid holiday to keep streets clear, closing schools and government offices, and officials urged people to stay home and not park near trees or in low-lying areas that could be at risk of flooding.

One driver died when strong winds blew his car up a canal in southern Sohag province, and a technician was electrocuted in New Valley province while trying to repair a lighting column that had lost power due to heavy rains.

One boy and five people were injured when floods demolished their houses in a rural area in the southern province of Qena. The lightning also ignited several fires.

A state of emergency began on Wednesday when a heavy storm hit the Mediterranean Sea, prompting authorities to issue warnings to residents.

On Thursday, authorities closed Luxor International Airport, a key hub for tourists, as well as the Mediterranean port of Alexandria and the port of Sharm el-Sheikh in the Red Sea.

The city of Ismailia, located on the west bank of the Suez Canal, recorded 25 millimeters of rain in 24 hours. Mersa Matruh, a tourist city on the country's Mediterranean coast, reported 20mm.

Despite relatively small rainfall totals, many parts of the capital Cairo were underwater.

Chaos generally accompanies bad weather in Egypt, raising questions about the country's poor infrastructure and poor drainage and sewerage systems.

Late on Thursday, the Cairo Water Authority announced that it had suspended water service to the entire city because heavy rains had overwhelmed the vast sewer system. He said the water would return when the weather improved, without offering an exact time.

Mahmoud Shahin, director of the analysis department of the Egyptian Meteorological Authority, said: "This level of instability in weather conditions has not occurred as strongly since 1994."

Egypt does not have a comprehensive stormwater drainage system and relies on a 105-year-old drainage network to extract rainwater.

In an earlier statement about the floods that brought Cairo to a standstill last October, the cabinet said Egyptian cities were built without stormwater drainage networks.