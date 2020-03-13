Sterling pays $ 1.8 million for not complying with VA contract – Up News Info

HIBBING, Minnesota (AP) – The United States Department of Justice says an outpatient clinic operator agreed to pay $ 1.8 million to settle allegations that it failed to schedule medical appointments for military veterans in a timely manner.

The department says it resulted in Sterling Medical Associates filing false claims with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Sterling's contract with the VA required him to schedule routine appointments within 14 days of the date the veteran requested.

Thursday's settlement resolves allegations that Sterling did not schedule patient appointments at his Hibbing clinic according to requirements and changed the appointment dates requested by veterans to make waiting times appear shorter.

