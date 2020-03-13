Stephen Bunting says Liverpool to win Premier League title will be "special,quot; | Darts News

%MINIFYHTMLd91920a09f87b73e47a6f9d6cbd347c511% %MINIFYHTMLd91920a09f87b73e47a6f9d6cbd347c512%

Stephen Bunting says his beloved Liverpool, crowned Premier League champion for the first time, will be "special,quot; not just for him, but for the entire city.

The St. Helens ace, who was just four years old the last time the Reds won the league title in 1990, returned to the Premier League Darts stage as a Challenger on Thursday night.

Bunting held former world champion Rob Cross in a well-earned 6-6 draw at M,amp;S ​​Bank Arena.

And after the disputed discussion of the match, Jurgen Klopp's side approached their 19th league crown after their surprising departure from the Champions League to Atletico Madrid after extra time the night before.

The Reds suffered a surprising departure from the Champions League on Wednesday night at Anfield

Bunting was asked by Sky Sports & # 39; Raz Mirza what happened to Liverpool leading 2-0 at night and in a command position in the draw, losing the match 3-2 and 4-2 together.

"I came in from where I was, went to bed and then woke up this morning," joked Bunting, who finished eighth in the 2015 Premier League.

"To be honest, that was one of the best Liverpool performances of the season. I think they were strong, solid, they looked fresh and then obviously after extra time it's a little bit different, right?

"I was happy with the performance, but not with the result."

They need silverware and the Premier League is one of the largest on the market. Bunting hopes Liverpool win the league title soon

And with the Reds approaching a historic first Premier League title, Bunting couldn't contain his excitement at the idea of ​​seeing his team lift the trophy at the end of the season.

"It is huge, not for me, but for the entire city," he said. "Obviously, 30 years is a long time since the last championship and if we can break the line this year it will be special. The streets will be lined up and the scenes will be on all television and around the world."

"They need the cutlery and the Premier League is one of the largest."

John Barnes and Peter Beardsley after winning Liverpool's last league title in 1990

Bunting made an excellent start in his match against Cross, as two kicking kicks, including a 13-pitch shot, led him to a 4-1 lead.

Cross took the next three to level and finished 119 to advance, before a third 16 with a third dart secured a point at 6-5, only for a double 18 lost to allow Bunting to enter the loot.

I hope to be able to return to the Premier League full time in the future Bunting kept Rob Cross in a draw

Bunting, 34, said: "Rob is a difficult player to play and I haven't defeated him yet, but in the future I will."

"I'm disappointed with the performance to be honest, I've been playing better than that. Being back on that stage will take time to get used to, but I need to get used to it because that's where I want to be – be.

"I hope to be able to return to the Premier League full time in the future."

Night Seven, March 19: Utilita Arena, Newcastle Michael Smith vs Gary Anderson Michael van Gerwen vs Rob cross Nathan Aspinall vs Gerwyn Price Chris Dobey vs Daryl Gurney Peter Wright vs Glen Durrant

