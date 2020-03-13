Steelers 2020 offseason guide: key free agents, team needs, goals, salary cap and draft picks

%MINIFYHTML4f5045323fcad1c66db971da172798d411% %MINIFYHTML4f5045323fcad1c66db971da172798d412%

The Steelers missed the playoffs with an 8-8 record last season. His defense was a powerful backbone, but the team derailed when Ben Roethlisberger suffered an elbow injury that ended the season in September.

Pittsburgh won't panic or feel forced into a big shake off the list with coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert. It will be on the market for constant adjustment and replacement lineup for older veterans.

Here we dive deep into the Steelers' to-do list through free agency and the Draft 2020 NFL.

Steelers Top Priority: Reopen Window With Big Ben

Roetlhlisberger, 38, has hinted at his retirement in the past, but seems committed to coming back stronger after his free time last season.

The Steelers have not made the playoffs in two years. They probably don't have much more time with Roethlisberger, but there is a feeling of rejuvenation in disguise as he tries to get a third ring. That means the Steelers, knowing they have few defensive holes, will have to lean toward offensive adjustments this year.

Block, run, catch – everyone could use a little boost to better complement Roethlisberger. Mason Rudolph and Duck Hodges were not the only reasons for their limitations to move the ball. They lost consistency in their power attack and did not have enough receivers to fill the gap left by Antonio Brown.

The Steelers don't need a overhaul in any way, but everything has to be on the table to improve around Big Ben.

Steelers free agents 2020

Here's a look at the Steelers' unrestricted key players for the upcoming season:

TE Nick Vannett

C B.J. Finney

DT Javon Hargrave

DE Leterrius Watson

OLB Bud Dupree

ILB Tyler Matakevich

CB Artie Burns

S Sean Davis

The Steelers have a limited salary cap (see below), and will need to find some relief from the releases and restructurings to keep Dupree. They will have a hard time keeping Hargrave and Matakevich. They could bring Vannett back if they decide not to choose the option at Vance McDonald.

Burns and Davis were useful starters at various points in the past, but not anymore, making them easy passes.

Steelers salary space

The Steelers have just over $ 1.5 million available under the limit. That places them 31st in the league, according to OverTheCap, ahead only of the Vikings.

The easiest candidates to cut to create a little more room game linebacker. Releasing backup Anthony Chickillo would save Pittsburgh $ 5 million. Going from fading inside to starter Mark Barron, 30, would save $ 5.25 million.

Offensively, they can look at starting left guard Ramon Foster, 34, and come out of an offseason. He will be a free agent in 2021, but cutting him now would save him another $ 4 million. Moving from McDonald would save them $ 5.67 million.

The Steelers team needs

Nose entry: They will likely need a replacement for Hargrave.

They will likely need a replacement for Hargrave. Guard: Regardless of whether they cut Foster, they should think ahead with Maurkice Pouncey and David DeCastro.

Regardless of whether they cut Foster, they should think ahead with Maurkice Pouncey and David DeCastro. Inner linebacker: Going from Matakevich and cutting Barron would require getting more help for Vince Williams.

Going from Matakevich and cutting Barron would require getting more help for Vince Williams. Running backwards: James Conner, Jaylen Sameuls and Benny Snell Jr. are disappointed enough from start to finish to consider an improvement.

James Conner, Jaylen Sameuls and Benny Snell Jr. are disappointed enough from start to finish to consider an improvement. The open receiver: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and James Washington need some situational support in the form of a slot machine or versatile road racer.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and James Washington need some situational support in the form of a slot machine or versatile road racer. Defensive back: They are fine with their entrees, but will need to replenish the depth of the subpackage.

They are fine with their entrees, but will need to replenish the depth of the subpackage. External linebacker: This becomes more pressing if the Steelers fail to keep Dupree.

Steelers Free Agent Goals

The Steelers should think about a veteran wide receiver if there's room. Ex steeler Emmanuel Sanders can help Roethlisberger; so you can Randall Cobb. Going deeper Nelson Agholor or Chester Rogers It can fit well with the rest of the unit.

If Pittsburgh needs to pass Foster, he can permanently move restricted free agent Matt Feiler to the left guard and aim for a bargain right tackle, either Darryl Williams or Demar Dotson.

Steelers draft picks 2020

Round 2, Pick No. 49

Round 3, Pick No. 102

Round 4, Pick No. 114

Round 4, Pick No. 125 (from Tennessee Titans)

Round 6, Pick No. 179

Round 7, Pick No. 210

The Steelers made huge profits from Minkah Fitzpatrick to justify their resignation from a first-round pick in the trade. Due to a third-round compensatory pick and deal with the Titans, they still have six picks in April.

Pittsburgh can go in many different directions in the second round. A guard, like the one from Michigan Cesar Ruiz or the state of Fresno Netane Muti, should be at stake. Tight ends, led by Purdue Brycen Hopkins, present a good value there if the team moves from McDonald. Should I go from Dupree, Alabama edge rusher? Terrell lewis It would be a great goal.

The corner and wide receiver present a large number of options. The wild card is that the Steelers potentially hide a QB behind Roetlhlisberger, perhaps the one in Washington. Jacob Eason or from Alabama Jalen hurts.

As usual, without a first round, the Steelers will be recruiting with 2021 and more in mind.