State leaders say Minnesota Capitol will not close due to coronavirus – Up News Info

S T. PABLO, Minnesota (AP) – Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders on Friday declined to close the Minnesota Capitol, but the way lawmakers do business will change due to COVID-19.

Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives Melissa Hortman wrote to members that legislative leaders would work to implement the steps the governor recommended to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, which included measures to reduce large meetings. The timeline "will change substantially," but details are still being discussed, he said.

While the Democratic governor said they decided not to close the Capitol, he added at a press conference that some of his recommendations would apply as lawmakers try to finish off the session's biggest bills, including measures to respond to the pandemic.

"We certainly cannot take democratic steps here without the public having access, which means we cannot hold major hearings and pass laws where no one has access and no one can intervene," he said.

"We are going to do people's business, but at the same time we are going to listen to medical experts on how to do it safely," Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka told reporters. People can make their voices heard through phone calls, emails and smaller groups, he added.

