Stagecoach Music Festival reveals new lineup after concern about coronavirus

Stagecoach just made another change.
Stagecoach announced a new lineup on Friday after news that it will postpone the fan-favorite music festival due to coronavirus concerns.
Country music favorites Brett Young, Morgan Wallen, Chris Lane Y Dan + Shay It will no longer perform at 2020 Stagecoach, which will now begin Friday, October 23 through Sunday, October 25 instead of April 24 through April 26. Completing the crooners "10,000 Hours,quot; is Old domain, which will be presented on Saturday. Fortunately headliners Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood Y Eric Church He will continue to take the stage at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio, California.
"Hold on to your bracelets, the party will take place from October 23 to 25, 2020!" Stagecoach's official Instagram shared, along with a recently updated line for the 2020 festival. "I look forward to seeing you at Stagecoach's first fall edition." As of now, no new acts have been added to replace the remaining slots, but we know that the annual country music celebration will remain epic regardless.
This news comes days after Goldenvoice announced that 2020 Coachella would also be postponed until October. In a press release, Goldenvoice stated: "Under the leadership of Riverside County and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the reprogramming of Coachella and Stagecoach due to concerns of COVID-19. While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and the community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols established by public health officials. "
After growing concerns about the coronavirus, the headliners Frank Ocean, Travis ScottY Rage against the machine It will now be presented on October 9, 10 and 11 and October 16, 17 and 18, 2020.
Stagecoach and Coachella are among several major events that will be postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. As more cases are reported, Disneyland has temporarily closed its doors, premieres for box office hits including Mulan, A pretty place 2 and the James Bond continuation No time to die They have been given new release dates and several recordings of shows have been filmed without a live studio audience to prevent further spread of the virus.
After learning that the NBA canceled the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder game on Thursday, Lebron James He expressed concern about the unexpected decision. "Man, we canceled sporting events, school, office work, etc., etc.," he wrote on Twitter. "What we really need to cancel is 2020! Damn, it's been a rough three months. God bless and stay safe."