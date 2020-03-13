Stagecoach Music Festival reveals new lineup after concern about coronavirus

Stagecoach just made another change.

Stagecoach announced a new lineup on Friday after news that it will postpone the fan-favorite music festival due to coronavirus concerns.

%MINIFYHTMLf2c397e38afcd161e8f97fb4ecf6da1313% %MINIFYHTMLf2c397e38afcd161e8f97fb4ecf6da1314%

Country music favorites Brett Young, Morgan Wallen, Chris Lane Y Dan + Shay It will no longer perform at 2020 Stagecoach, which will now begin Friday, October 23 through Sunday, October 25 instead of April 24 through April 26. Completing the crooners "10,000 Hours,quot; is Old domain, which will be presented on Saturday. Fortunately headliners Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood Y Eric Church He will continue to take the stage at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio, California.

%MINIFYHTMLf2c397e38afcd161e8f97fb4ecf6da1315% %MINIFYHTMLf2c397e38afcd161e8f97fb4ecf6da1316%

"Hold on to your bracelets, the party will take place from October 23 to 25, 2020!" Stagecoach's official Instagram shared, along with a recently updated line for the 2020 festival. "I look forward to seeing you at Stagecoach's first fall edition." As of now, no new acts have been added to replace the remaining slots, but we know that the annual country music celebration will remain epic regardless.