Spain declares state of emergency due to coronavirus | Coronavirus pandemic news

Spain will be in a state of emergency for the next 15 days to better combat the coronavirus, a dramatic increase in the political response that will allow authorities to confine people and ration assets.

The state of emergency, which Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced on Friday and to be formally decided by a cabinet meeting on Saturday, it will give the government the power to take far-reaching measures, including the temporary occupation of factories or any other premises, except private houses.

Plus:

Spain has the second highest number of coronavirus cases in Europe after Italy.

The current Spanish count is 4,209, an increase of about 1,000 cases since Thursday and seven times more than on Sunday. Around 120 people have died.

"The government of Spain will protect all its citizens and guarantee adequate living conditions to stop the pandemic with the least possible inconvenience," said Sánchez.

"Unfortunately, we cannot rule out that over the next week we can reach more than 10,000 infections."

He did not detail what specific measures the government will take.

Schools have already closed across the country, with many cinemas, theaters or playgrounds also closed and trials suspended in various regions as normal life stalled in the fourth largest economy in the euro zone.

Sánchez said he was confident that the country would defeat the virus and urged all citizens to do their part.

"Heroism is also washing your hands and staying home," he said, referring to health advice to delay the spread of the coronavirus.

Catalonia, the second richest region in Spain, on Friday ordered the closure of shopping malls with the exception of those that sell food or essential goods, as well as gyms and nightclubs, a senior official said.

The Madrid region, the richest in Spain, also decided to close restaurants, bars and shops starting on Saturday, the media said, including the Efe news agency, and only supermarkets and pharmacies can remain open.

Spain joins several US states. The United States, Italy, Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, among other places, by declaring a state of emergency due to coronavirus.