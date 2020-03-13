Spain: Catalonia puts four cities under quarantine of coronavirus | News from Spain

%MINIFYHTML9c43af3f70133ba26548250d0503d90711% %MINIFYHTML9c43af3f70133ba26548250d0503d90712%

Four cities in the autonomous region of northeast Catalonia in Spain have been quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 66,000 inhabitants of the towns of Igualada, Odena, Santa Margarida de Montbui and Vilanova del Cami "cannot leave their urban nucleus,quot; although they can leave their homes, the civil protection agency said in a statement. Thursday, citing instructions from the Governor of Catalonia.

Catalan Health Minister Alba Verges told reporters that authorities would focus on Igualada, a city of 40,000 inhabitants that is just 70 km (40 miles) from the regional capital of Barcelona, ​​as the number of cases is growing rapidly.

There are currently 58 cases in Equalizer, 38 more than Wednesday, he added.

Spain reported more than 3,000 cases as of Friday, with 84 deaths as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

As the European Union struggles to cope with the pandemic, Italy, the worst affected country in Europe, has told its 60 million people to "stay home,quot; until April 3, allowing them to travel alone for reasons more urgent work or health.

The government of Rome also ordered the closure of all stores deemed non-essential across the country.

Schools closed in France

French President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday that schools in France would close indefinitely to curb the spread of the coronavirus, urging people over the age of 70 and the sick to stay home.

On Thursday, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced a 30-day ban on travel from continental Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Since the coronavirus first emerged in late December 2019, more than 125,000 cases have been recorded in dozens of countries and territories worldwide, killing more than 4,600 people.

The most affected countries are mainland China with about 80,000 cases and more than 3,000 deaths. Italy continues with approximately 15,000 cases and more than 1,000 deaths.