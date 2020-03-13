Spain becomes the last epicenter of coronavirus after hesitant response

MADRID – Last weekend, some 120,000 people marched through the center of Madrid to celebrate International Women's Day. Some 60,000 soccer fans packed one of the largest stadiums in the city. And 9,000 supporters of Vox, the third largest party in Spain, gathered inside an old bullring.

Spain now has the second highest number of infections of any European country other than Italy, outpacing the largest nations in France and Germany, and it faces the fastest spreading contagion on the continent.

Between last weekend and Friday, the number of cases in the country soared from several hundred to 4,200, with 120 deaths, and the prime minister warned that the number of cases could reach 10,000 next week. That would give Spain one of the fastest rates of coronavirus spread in the world.

The government declared a state of emergency.

Spain's seemingly dazzling initial approach to the virus and its inability to take mitigating measures earlier faces strong criticism. And just after the crisis in northern Italy, where a slow response allowed the virus to overwhelm the healthcare system, Spain's experience once again underscores the need for governments to take stringent measures early to combat the spread of the virus. virus.