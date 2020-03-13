Spain becomes the last epicenter of coronavirus after hesitant response

MADRID – Last weekend, some 120,000 people marched through the center of Madrid to celebrate International Women's Day. Some 60,000 soccer fans packed one of the largest stadiums in the city. And 9,000 supporters of Vox, the third largest party in Spain, gathered inside an old bullring.
Spain now has the second highest number of infections of any European country other than Italy, outpacing the largest nations in France and Germany, and it faces the fastest spreading contagion on the continent.
Between last weekend and Friday, the number of cases in the country soared from several hundred to 4,200, with 120 deaths, and the prime minister warned that the number of cases could reach 10,000 next week. That would give Spain one of the fastest rates of coronavirus spread in the world.
The government declared a state of emergency.
Spain's seemingly dazzling initial approach to the virus and its inability to take mitigating measures earlier faces strong criticism. And just after the crisis in northern Italy, where a slow response allowed the virus to overwhelm the healthcare system, Spain's experience once again underscores the need for governments to take stringent measures early to combat the spread of the virus. virus.
It may also be the last warning to governments that have resisted imposing severe restrictions before an increase in cases causes a crushing public health crisis.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Great Britain, although he acknowledged that "many more families are going to lose their loved ones." It took a series of remarkably restricted measures, even when British medical officials estimated that the number of infected people in the country was already between 5,000 and 10,000.
In Spain, after defending the decision to allow mass meetings to continue, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez warned on Friday that Spain "faced very difficult weeks." Two ministers in his cabinet have already tested positive, and he and the rest of the cabinet are now being evaluated.
Although there have been major outbreaks in the Basque and Catalan cities, the Madrid region has become the epicenter of the crisis in Spain. As of Wednesday, Madrid accounted for approximately half of the cases and almost two thirds of the deaths.
All Madrid schools and universities have been closed for at least 14 days, and other regions later did the same.
On Thursday, three of the politicians who led the events of last weekend tested positive for coronavirus, raising questions about whether those in charge in Spain had actually helped spread the virus, rather than stop it.
The far-right party Vox apologized to its supporters for holding their meeting in Madrid, while both the leader and the secretary general of Vox tested positive for coronavirus.
The rapidly worsening situation in Spain has increased political disputes in a country that was already deeply polarized.
Shortly after Mr. Sánchez spoke on Friday, Pablo Casado, the leader of the main opposition People's Party, said his group would support extending the state of emergency beyond the initial 15 days, if necessary.
But he also struck Mr. Sánchez directly, saying that his government "should start leading." Mr. Casado added: "Over the past few weeks, the government has made serious mistakes." It is time, he said, to "show firmness and determination."
Until Friday, the Spanish authorities had avoided radical measures that could scare people.
Just a day earlier, at a press conference Thursday that was held via video link while he and members of his cabinet underwent tests for coronavirus, Mr. Sánchez sidestepped questions about the state of emergency. He rejected suggestions that the Spanish authorities had underestimated the threat to health.
While acknowledging that there was no "instruction manual,quot; to deal with this type of health crisis, Sánchez said that he could offer "a message of calm, serenity, unity and, above all, confidence in those who know how to contain the extent of this crisis. " virus."
However, some Spanish medical specialists believe that his reassuring tone was exaggerated.
Angela Hernández Puente, a doctor who is the undersecretary general of a union of workers in the health sector in Madrid, said in a telephone interview that "so far Spain has handled this crisis with a certain level of complacency, and certainly not with enough energy,quot; .
"Instead of letting professionals lead the work, politicians have stepped in," he said. "I've seen more of a blame game between them than coordination."
Some criticism also comes from outside Spain, especially from Italy.
Walter Ricciardi, one of Italy's leading health experts, said it was "crazy,quot; that the women were allowed to march through Madrid last weekend.
"These large protests do the virus a favor, rather than obstruct it," Dr. Ricciardi said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper ABC. "We have been saying that Italy was only the first European country affected, but that this would also happen to other countries."
While Spain has been praised for having one of the most advanced public health systems in Europe, Madrid hospitals are struggling to find more face masks and add beds to cope with the increasing rate of coronavirus cases.
In the Madrid hospital in La Paz, the gym has become an improvised sleeping area. In the Catalan town of Igualada, which is under confinement, the mayor He described the situation at the local hospital as "desperate,quot;.
Part of the challenge in Spain is that medical care is largely in the hands of regional administrations and not the central government.
While Sánchez has been emphasizing the strong level of cooperation with regional politicians, tensions are emerging. It has not helped that he leads a leftist minority coalition government that barely took office earlier this year, after inconclusive elections.
"We have a very good Spanish health system, but we have the problem that it is fragmented among 17 regions and under the control of politicians who often do not use the same party colors," said Ms. Hernández Puente, an official from the Health. .
The state of emergency will take effect on Saturday, but it is unclear how far it will extend.
As in Italy, there is concern about over-tightening the movement of people in Spain, which is highly dependent on its service industry, particularly a tourism sector that accounts for 12 percent of Spain's gross domestic product.
In rIn the report published on Friday, academics from Esade University warned that the economic impact of the coronavirus in Spain "will be more severe than in other countries due to its economic structure."
Even as Spain prepares its state of emergency, Mr. Sánchez has continued to emphasize that Spain must coordinate its response to the coronavirus with its partners in the European Union. So far those responses have been vague.
As a socialist leader, Sánchez has also realized what he learned from the euro debt crisis, when countries like Spain imposed strict budget cuts and austerity measures.
"Europe knows that it cannot repeat mistakes that end up overloading our economies," Sánchez said Thursday.