Soweto show: soccer fans and heroes in South Africa

%MINIFYHTML3eb3bc4985c0421ea6cdc66b2eb5c0ec11% %MINIFYHTML3eb3bc4985c0421ea6cdc66b2eb5c0ec12%

Soweto, South Africa – "I'm going to the cathedral," says soccer fan Kenneth Metiba, whose fan name is "Long John Silver," adopted as a nod to the fictional pirate in Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island novel. "I am the king of pirates," he adds proudly, referring to the Orlando pirates, a giant among South African soccer clubs for more than 80 years.

It was the last day of February at the nearly packed 90,000-seat FNB stadium located between downtown Johannesburg and Soweto, and the 50th anniversary of the iconic show known as the Soweto Derby.

%MINIFYHTML3eb3bc4985c0421ea6cdc66b2eb5c0ec13% %MINIFYHTML3eb3bc4985c0421ea6cdc66b2eb5c0ec14%

The tournament pits the Orlando Pirates, affectionately called the Buccaneers, against their main rival, Kaizer Chiefs, or "Amakhosi " (Zulu for lords or chiefs). Since the first match between the two teams in 1970, they have met more than 168 times.

%MINIFYHTML3eb3bc4985c0421ea6cdc66b2eb5c0ec15% %MINIFYHTML3eb3bc4985c0421ea6cdc66b2eb5c0ec16%

Long John Silver, now in his 60s, is one of Derby's staunchest fans. Collect each and every type of souvenir associated with pirates. On Derby day, he sports his signature samurai sword and a toy pistol strapped to his waist. He could easily pass for an extra from the movie Pirates of the Caribbean.

For him, the Derby is a cathedral whose revered status and devoted patrons allied him with some of the world's fiercest football rivalries.

The plays on display in the stands of a Pirates vs. Chiefs game are no less spectacular than those of a royal cathedral.

Fans, people of different ages and backgrounds, are a sea of ​​colorful enthusiasm and zeal. Amakhosi Supporters wear gold and black and often display a two-fingered peace sign (they see themselves as the epitome of peace and love).

Meanwhile, Pirate fans wear their trademark in black and white and adopt a crossed hands sign as the hallmark of sea pirates.

Occasionally, there is a thunderous cacophony of the crowd in the stands. There are dozens of songs in support of both teams, all seemingly well rehearsed and choreographed, performed in unison so many times that the rhythms are now natural.

But what stands out the most are the unique ways of dressing and the paraphernalia among the ecstatic crowd.

Some Pirate fans hold watermelons, one has a huge loaf of bread; This is intended to send a strong message to Boss fans that they will be "devoured,quot;. Some fans wear preacher dresses and carry Bibles, which they sometimes read when their favorite player misses a goal.

Some Pirate fans wear skirts and bras, channeling a woman's strength and meaning that the Buccaneers are the "mother,quot; of all clubs. Just behind the Chiefs goalie, other fans are burning incense sticks, called locally "impepho " – used by traditional South African healers to communicate with the deceased or connect the living with their ancestors.

From start to finish, the shows and rituals come to light until the final whistle ends, this time giving Kaizer Chiefs a 1-0 victory over Orlando Pirates.

Long John Silver is such a devoted supporter of the Pirates that when they lose a game, he is distraught and does not eat for the rest of the day. His weekly plans are determined by the Professional Soccer League match schedule: When his team plays, he says he can't miss the game. Like other fans, he frequently travels to away games and follows the team wherever they play, an expensive adventure for many.

The first Soweto Derby took place in 1970, shortly after the Kaiser Chiefs were formed. The team was founded by Kaizer Motaung, who at the time was playing for the Pirates. But after some of his colleagues were kicked out of the team, he left and together they formed the Kaizer Chiefs.

The Orlando Pirates have an older history, dating back to 1937. It was formed by the union of black Soweto players who were not allowed to play for white clubs during apartheid.

On game days, crowds of people wait outside the stadium gates, desperate for often-sold-out tickets. Traffic moves at a snail's pace and there is a strong police presence, assisted by private security, a reminder of past stampedes where people have been injured.

Derby remains a key event on the South African sports calendar. And, for fans, many of whom see themselves as the team's 12th player, no other event can match it.