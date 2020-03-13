South African and Bath striker Francois Louw to leave rugby at end of season | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML3b18c36b53d2cb2fdcf460cae28c165011% %MINIFYHTML3b18c36b53d2cb2fdcf460cae28c165012%





Francois Louw moves away from international rugby at the end of the campaign

World Cup-winning loose forward Francois Louw will end his club and international career at the end of the season, his club Bath said on Friday.

The 34-year-old was part of South Africa's winning team at last year's Rugby World Cup in Japan, reaching his 76th limit when he came as a late substitute in the final against England on November 2.

"While this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, it is the right time to face a new challenge," he said in a statement issued by the club.

"Right now, though, my focus is on Bath and I will give everything to the club as we have our sights set on making the playoffs and winning more silverware."

He has had nine seasons in Bath after moving from the Stormers in Cape Town.

Louw made his Springbok debut in 2010. He also competed in the 2011 and 2015 World Cups.