Soulja Boy Profits From Soap Company Investment Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Hygiene company The Soap Shop has gone from selling 100 bottles of cleaning products per month to more than 3,000 after the growing spread of the virus.

soulja boyHygiene company The Soap Shop's investment appears to have been worthwhile, with the company enjoying a 30 percent increase in sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to TMZ, the rapper invested in a franchise location in Mississippi last year (2019) with his manager, CEO Miami Mike, and the decision has paid off, as the coronavirus outbreak has frantically urged consumers to stock up on soap, disinfectant and cleaning products.

Sources told the publication that the corporation has gone from selling 100 bottles of cleaning products per month to more than 3,000, with a 30 percent increase in sales. The source stressed that it is a record production.

Regarding the location of the "Turn My Swag On" star in South Haven, MS, they added that earnings have tripled without the retail store changing anything.

In addition to benefiting the star, increased sales is also good for the Bubbles for Cash charity, which Soulja, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, linked her business.

Within the model, Kids sells their soap products through fundraising, and most of the money raised goes back to the community to fund youth programs and services.