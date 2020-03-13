Soulja Boy laughs for selling detergent

WENN

soulja boy he's back with a clean sheet. The 29-year-old rap star, who was sentenced to prison last year for violating his probation, now sells dish detergent. The Warner / Chappell Music artist revealed his new business venture during an interview with Power 105.1's "The Breakfast Club," which was posted to YouTube on Tuesday, March 10.

The Chicago-born star is now expanding with a soap company, The Soap Shop. According to its official website, The Soap Shop is a "private franchise company for laundry detergent, dish detergent, body detergent and cleaning products established in 2014." It has a variety of dish detergents in different flavors like strawberry, coconut and more, which are available at a store in Southaven, Mississippi.

"I have dish soap. Everyone needs soap," Soulja said of her new business. "Once you get into the music industry, you branch out, you know what I mean?" He went on to explain his entrepreneurial ambition. "Do different things, like, try different things, try different businesses."

Following Soulja's reveal of her new businesses, some people found this idea amusing. "It makes Soulja Boy dizzy when they heard the news about him selling laundry detergent," one posted on Twitter, along with a bunch of laughing emojis.

"For God's sake, just look at Soulja Boy. That's not a dishwasher detergent now," another laughed at his soap business. Another chimed in: "Soulja boy got his own soap and dish detergent now, imaaaaaaaaaa" Another comment said, "What's your name? Soulja soap lol tf".

However, someone else thinks that Soulja's soap business is a smart move. "Mfs is laughing at Soulja boy because he was selling dish detergent and shit if you ask me if he was selling all kinds of shit," the person said.

Soulja was previously the owner of SouljaGame consoles, a video game console company. However, the business fell apart in 2019 and a few months later he was sent to jail.

After his release in July of the same year, after serving three months of his 240-day prison sentence, Soulja chose to remain low. But now he plans to greet his fans again with a new job, joking: "In 2020, I want to give my fans the best job I can give them. The best music, the best images, the best shows. 2020, it's the year I just want give back to my fans. "