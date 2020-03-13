Soulja Boy & # 39; s soap company triples its profits

The coronavirus is paying off to rapper Soulja Boy, as the star revealed that his soap company's profits have tripled.

Soulja copied a franchise location in Mississippi last year with its manager, CEO Miami Mike, and The Soap Shop's business is booming, sources told TMZ.

Our sources added that the store went from selling 100 bottles of cleaning products per month to more than 3,000 cleaning products in the past two months, and their recent interview at The Breakfast Club likely helped give the location an extra boost.

"They're just different businesses … once you get into the music industry, you know, diversify, do different things like try different things. Try different commercial companies," he told The Breakfast Club earlier this week. "Everyone needs soap."

Soulja Boy's business empire seems to be growing day by day. The rapper is known for having various hustles, including selling game consoles and of course his music.