Sophie Devine and Nat Sciver named captains on The Hundred this summer | Cricket News

Sophie Devine as Birmingham Phoenix captain in The Hundred

Sophie Devine from New Zealand and Nat Sciver from England have been named captains on The Hundred this summer.

Devine, who coached the White Ferns at the recent T20 Women's World Cup, will take over Birmingham Phoenix, while Sciver, named on the ICC tournament team, will be captain Trent Rockets.

In another announcement, Lewis Gregory will captain the Rockets in the men's competition, which you can watch live on Sky Sports Cricket beginning July 17.

Devine is number 1 on the ICC T20 international ranking and was named a tournament player in the 2019/20 Big Bash Women's League.

The 30-year-old has played 105 ODI and 91 T20I, scoring over 2,000 runs and taking 87 wickets in the shortest form, and previously played for Loughborough Lightning and Yorkshire Diamonds in the Kia Super League.

"It is very exciting for me to be able to lead Birmingham Phoenix," said Devine. "Birmingham is a place close to my heart after spending a couple of years with Warwickshire and it is great to meet so many team members."

"I also played cricket with and against other Phoenix teammates, Amy Jones, Georgia Elwiss and Kirstie Gordon internationally and in major national tournaments, as well as with Marie Kelly.

"The Hundred is a hot topic of conversation among many of us. We are already starting to talk about tactics and how we do things."

"I know it's only 20 balls less than a T20, but the decision of whether a bowling player will throw five balls or choose to throw ten in a row will be really interesting. It will be an exciting new challenge and I can't wait to get started. A shorter, more defined format really should suit my playing style. "

Sciver, meanwhile, brings captaincy experience of his time by leading the Surrey stars in the Kia Super League; lifting the trophy in 2018.

The Trent Rockets women's team, with eight players announced so far, features their fiancée, Katherine Brunt, as well as Australian duo Elyse Villani and Sophie Molineux.

Sciver said: "It will be fun playing alongside Katherine for a few weeks on the field and her international experience will be excellent for some of the youngest players on our team. We also have two of England's most exciting young spinners on the squad at Mady and Sarah, while Sophie and Elyse offer more high-quality short-form experience. "

In the men's competition, Gregory will lead the greatest hitters in the form of Alex Hales, D & # 39; Arcy Short and Dawid Malan as the Rockets battle for success, with No. 1 draft pick Rashid Khan the ace in the herd for the Trent Bridge team.

He said, "I can't wait to lead this team at Trent Bridge this summer. We have so many iconic local players that the support of the crowd should be incredible."

"There is great balance in our team, with hitters who can hit the ball from the ground, sealers who can knock down stumps, and spinners who can tie knots to the opposition."

"With Stephen Fleming at the helm and firepower in the locker room, I think we have a great opportunity to contest the title in the first year."

For the latest news and ticket information, visit thehundred.com and follow on Instagram @thehundred.