Sooryavanshi will now face Radhe at the box office?



Rohit Shetty was set to release her latest action artist Sooryavanshi on March 24, 2020. However, considering the serious outbreak of the coronavirus, the makers decided last night to postpone the release date indefinitely. Sooryavanshi marks Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's inaugural project with Rohit and that has created great excitement among the audience to see this on the big screen. Our sources have informed us that Sooryavanshi could now launch in May. Sources claim that Akshay's massive project will clash with Salman Khan's big-budget action film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, directed by Prabhudeva.

Salman is known for his Eid releases, and this year, anyway, he was ready to cheat with the other Akshay Laxmmi Bomb movie at the box office. But according to our sources, Laxmmi Bomb will be pushed further and instead, Sooryavanshi will now launch with Radhe. Seeing these two Bollywood megastars colliding at the box office on May 22, 2020 is sure to be super exciting. You do not agree?

