Sony just revealed great detail on PS5 and we almost missed it – BGR

Sony hasn't revealed anything new about the PlayStation 5 in several months, despite Microsoft unveiling the Xbox Series X design and main specs through two separate surprise announcements.

But Sony's Director of Global Studies for PlayStation took care of a key detail about the upcoming console: PS5 games.

Hermen Hulst said Sony is committed to "strong single-player narrative games." And it's the single-player games that will make the PS5's hardware capabilities really shine.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

The eyes of the gaming world are on Sony and Microsoft right now, as companies prepare to launch two of the most important devices of the year. We're talking about the PS5 and Xbox Series X, of course, which will hit stores this fall no matter what happens to the new coronavirus pandemic. There are concerns about a stock shortage at launch, as the outbreak could still affect production, but consoles should hit stores this holiday season.

At this point, Sony is losing the console launch war with Microsoft because the latter is a couple of steps ahead when it comes to ads. Microsoft unveiled the X Series design in December and followed through mid-February with an almost complete set of specifications and features. Sony, meanwhile, has been silent on both fronts. We have no idea what the PS5 will look like and the official console specs are also missing in action. But Sony has just revealed considerable detail about the PS5, and we almost missed it.

%MINIFYHTML3077c63a6d4b0eacfe3356ec712bb15911% %MINIFYHTML3077c63a6d4b0eacfe3356ec712bb15912%

The new PlayStation needs to check a few key boxes to become an instant hit. Firstly, it should be as affordable as possible, given the massive performance expected of it. Second, it has to offer decent storage so that players can include many next-gen games. Third, the console must be backward compatible so that all PS4 games can be played on the new hardware. And finally, the PS5 has to offer many new games created specifically for the powerful combination of CPU, GPU and SSD.

Rumors say the PS5 will sell for around $ 499, which is a great price for a gaming platform of this magnitude. As for storage, the console is rumored to ship with a 1TB SSD inside, which would be more than decent for most people. The backward compatibility feature has been addressed multiple times, and Sony confirmed that it is a priority for the company. We hope that the PS5 will be compatible with all PS4 titles, although reports say the console will also run many games made for even older PlayStation generations.

When it comes to PS5 exclusive games, we have no idea what to really expect from Sony and its partners. But Sony's head of world studies Hermen Hulst opened up about the matter to Play station Blog. The executive did not reveal any new Sony titles for the PS5, but he did acknowledge that "these are the most exciting times when it takes place on a console," adding that Sony studios are "working very hard."

Hulst laid out what he expects of gaming on the next-gen console and beyond, revealing that Sony is committed to "strong narrative-based single-player games,quot;:

We are very committed to dedicated hardware, as we were before. We are going to keep doing that. And we are very committed to quality exclusives. And to strong single player narrative games. At the same time, we will be very open to experimentation, to new ideas. Just testing things to see what works. I think that is also part of Worldwide Studios DNA.

Of course, some people will say that focusing on strong single-player games isn't a big reveal. It is what worked for the PS4 as well. But in a world where you play multiplayer games across platforms, like the avalanche of Battle Royale titles that give you instant access to fun and action, regardless of device you prefer, Sony's commitment to strong games for a single player could be a breath of fresh air.

Not to mention, it's the single-player games that will really take full advantage of the PS5's massive hardware upgrades. And we already know that is the case thanks to several testimonials from developers who are already working on PS5 titles. The PS5 will offer much better effects than previous consoles, and will allow studios to create worlds bigger than anything seen before. These developers will not only be more detailed than before, but will also load much faster, the developers said.

As you can see from the comment above, Hulst also said that Worldwide Studios is also considering experimental ideas, mocking that surprises might be on the way to PS5. However, as expected, it did not reveal any PlayStation 5 titles and they are likely to remain a secret until Sony is ready to make its big announcements and reveal the console.

Image source: Joeri Mostmans / Shutterstock