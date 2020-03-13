Snap Shelves Partner Summit plans and asks employees to work from home

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel asked all employees to work from home and postponed the company's planned partner summit, according to an internal memo seen by The edge. The April 2 event for Snapchat developers, advertisers, and creators had already moved into an online-only presentation amid fears of the coronavirus, but now the event has been postponed entirely.

"We do not believe it is appropriate to celebrate our partners in the midst of a global health crisis," writes Spiegel. "I am so grateful for the tireless efforts and hard work of all of our team members working to make SPS possible, and I can't wait to share all the amazing things we've created when the time is right."

%MINIFYHTMLc019c77d1bf1d30d92694fad5ef99d4811% %MINIFYHTMLc019c77d1bf1d30d92694fad5ef99d4812%

Snap's offices will remain open, despite the fact that most workers stay home; Spiegel says the company is "coordinating with team members on critical business functions who need to be in the office to ensure business continuity." The move is designed to "create sufficient social distancing to protect critical team members who continue to work in our offices, while contributing to global efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19."

Several tech companies have recommended that employees work from home with varying degrees of severity. Yesterday, Twitter ordered the practice for all workers worldwide.