SMU goes online for the first 2 weeks after spring break due to the spread of the coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– SMU has teamed up with other North Texas colleges and universities to move to online classes once students return from spring break.

That will last at least two weeks.

SMU also cancels or postpones on-campus meetings of more than 50 people until the end of April.

TCU, UNT and Paul Quinn College are among other North Texas campuses that announced this week that they are moving to online courses for now.

SMU tweeted the following statements on Thursday afternoon.

Due to the rapidly changing issues related to the spread of the Coronavirus, SMU will move students from classrooms to online instruction for the first two weeks after spring break, starting Monday, March 23.

At this time, we still intend to hold the Start Call on May 16.

We understand that these decisions will raise more questions and we will continue to answer them in the coming days.

Students and faculty are encouraged to click here for the latest information and FAQ section.

SMU also canceled its annual Civil Rights pilgrimage.

The bus tour of Civil Rights landmarks in the Deep South and the meetings with those who witnessed and participated in the fight for racial equality will not take place this year.