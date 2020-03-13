Skai Jackson exposes the DM of the committed man to her: & # 39; You are going to jail & # 39;

WENN / FayesVision

The 17-year-old actress has taken to her social media account to share receipts for one of the annoying messages she had been receiving online from some & # 39; adult men & # 39 ;.

Skai Jackson He has had enough of receiving spooky messages from adult men. The 17-year-old actress turned to her social media account to start exposing men for their inappropriate behavior.

"I'm going to start exposing these adult men because I'm sick and tired," "he"Jesse"Star wrote on Twitter on Friday, March 13. Later, she shared receipts for one of the annoying messages she had been receiving.

In a screenshot from his Instagram DM, a man could be seen typing "You Mine" before adding some heart emojis. Skai simply replied, "You're going to go to jail," with some playful emojis.

The man, whose username was censored, quickly backed off his initial message. "It was never that serious," he tried to explain. "You are just one of my favorite actors."

People, however, did not buy the explanation. "You, one of my favorite actors," sir, why was I looking at Jessie, "one person commented. Encouraging Skai, another person added: "Dooooo it lil sus, because we know [R. Kelly] It's not the only one ".

Meanwhile, someone joked to the man for trying to "clear that up sooo quick once she said PRISON."

However, some others seemed to share the same sentiment with the man, thinking it wasn't that deep in the first place. "You could ignore them and keep pushing," advised one user.

Meanwhile, some others noticed that Skai is only 3 weeks before becoming legal. "He is weeks away from being legal … chill sis," wrote one person, and someone else added, "He's about 18 years old, he needs to RELAX! He wouldn't want someone to do this to his father."

Defending the actress, another fan argued: "People say & # 39; she is about to turn 18 … SHIT 18 YEARS NOW !! Have a daughter, then you will understand! Limits until these babies grow up. "