Shortness of breath, cough, fever – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN CARLOS (KPIX 5) – Doctors are urging people to pay special attention to some key symptoms that could help determine if someone is at risk of contracting the coronavirus from the common cold or flu.

"The coronavirus is causing respiratory symptoms. So certainly if you have respiratory symptoms, again cough, shortness of breath, if you experience any of those symptoms, you should definitely speak to your primary care provider's office, "says Dr. Rob Nordgren, CEO of Sutter. Bay Medical Foundation.

Dr. Nordgren says that the new coronavirus can mimic the symptoms of other common ailments like a cold or flu. But if your fever has gotten worse, you have a cough and shortness of breath, Dr. Nordgren says to be careful and contact your doctor's office right away.

Fears and anxieties have spread along with the growing epidemic, fundamentally reshaping the way people work and live, at least temporarily.

“I was packed, ready to go, bags at the door on Friday night to go from San Francisco to Miami for a cruise. But then I was talking to my parents and taking precautions. I didn't want to get stuck, "Mallori Macklin said.

Macklin says he has become hyperconscious of his health, and has never strayed from the hand sanitizer he used to carry even before the outbreak.

In anticipation of a wave of cases and perhaps even calls from the troubled well, Sutter Health in San Carlos has established an access clinic for people to be screened for the virus.

"Some of those patients may be seen in their cars. We can do a basic assessment that way, ”said Dr. Nordgren. The self-service clinic is for Sutter Health patients. The healthcare system is urging patients to contact their doctor before simply showing up. They say a health worker may be able to help you over the phone or online without treating you in person.