Shania Twain and Robert "Mutt,quot; Lange finalized their divorce proceedings about a decade ago, and Twain has opened up about it now. When Twain stopped Kelly Clarkson's show Earlier today, the 54-year-old artist reflected on her former lover and how her son helped her get through it.

According to E! Online, Shania claimed that one of the main aspects of being a good parent was being "selfless." The singer and songwriter stated that there are times when a person can easily become obsessed, however, when one becomes a father, one has to say to himself "No, I am a mother,quot; to return to normal.

Twain explained that raising his son was great for that. It took her away from living in her own negative emotions and instead forced her to focus on raising her son.

The star continued to quote a famous phrase, possibly addressed to her ex-husband, "You have to live to survive to tell the story," that way the hunter cannot get glory.

As previously reported, Lange and Twain first revealed that they were separating in 2008 after approximately fourteen years of marriage. The divorce process concluded in 2010. Fans of the former couple know that their relationship did not end on a positive note.

In fact, Robert Lange allegedly slept with his friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud. When Twain stopped next to the set of See what happens live with Andy Cohen In 2015, Cohen asked her what she would say to her friend and she replied, "I wish I had never met you."

Interestingly, Twain married her friend's ex-husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, about a year after their divorce. Later, he released a new album, Now, in 2017. For Twain, releasing that album was a big move, as it allowed him to become "super independent musically and creatively."

Robert helped Twain with almost every aspect of his career, including songwriting and production, and also raising his children. When they had to separate, she lost more than a husband. She lost a business and a creative partner.



