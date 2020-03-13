Self-repaired teeth may be the norm in the future – Up News Info

– A team of scientists from King’s College London (KCL) in the UK has found more evidence that a future method of natural dental repair is possible.

For the past five years, the research team has been investigating a method to stimulate natural tooth repair by activating cells in the tooth to produce new dentin.

They have reportedly found more positive evidence that the method has the potential to translate into a direct clinical approach.

However, human trials or treatments are not anticipated to begin soon.

