Selena Gomez teams up with Madison Prewett: an unlikely friendship?

Selena Gomez and Bachelor star Madison Prewett were spotted together Thursday at Target. Page Six reported that the couple revealed their alleged newfound friendship in Selena's Instagram stories.

After her message urging her fans to take care of themselves amid the coronavirus pandemic, the star shared that she and Madison were piling up games to prepare for a night out with friends. Selena's IG Stories then introduces her by walking over to Madison and saying, "Madi, what game do you want?"

The reality star tells him in response, "Uh, honestly, anything. Everything looks great." Gomez and his new friend Prewett reportedly spent the night playing with some of his friends, including Aaron Carpenter, Connor Franklin, and Liz Golden.

As most know, this occurs only a few hours after Prewett and Weber, 28, separated. Approximately two days later The Bachelor finale, in which the Bachelor revealed that he was ending his engagement to Hannah to pursue his feelings for Prewett, Peter and Madison suspended him.

In an Instagram post, the reality star shared that she and Peter decided to leave their relationship. "God has a plan in all things," Prewett shared. The star then added that she would have feelings for him forever.

See this post on Instagram I want to start by recognizing the incredible group of women that I had the privilege of meeting this season. Thank you for coming on this journey with me. I learned so many lessons from all of you that I will carry with me. Madi, thanks for your patience and unconditional love. You are the epitome of a woman who behaves with grace, defends what she believes and loves with all her heart. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will carry a piece of that with me always in the future. Madi and I have mutually decided not to continue our relationship anymore. Believe me, it was not easy for either of us to agree, but after many honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes the most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure. Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple of nights ago. You are such a strong and confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept all responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and I wish him the best. This has been an emotional experience and I am very grateful for the help I have received from friends, family, and the Bachelor Nation in the past few days. Thanks to all of you! This is just another chapter in my story. One that I will never forget and one that I will always appreciate ❤️ A post shared by Peter Weber (@pilot_pete) on March 12, 2020 at 9:15 p.m. PDT

It seems like Selena Gomez doesn't have much to worry about when it comes to being alone, at least in terms of friendship. Todd Malm reported earlier this week that Selena Gomez stated that she felt she would be alone in perpetuity.

ME! Online reported on Selena's lyrical analysis with Apple Music and Genius, in which she discussed the words of some of her songs. In particular, the star addressed a song, "Rare," which is also her hit.

Gomez shared that people who know her understand that she has the greatest heart for other people, and just wants them to feel good and love themselves. Her fans' favorite line, however, is this: "She watched us grow old, burn toast in the toaster," which for her was meant to describe the "mundane,quot; things in life.



