Selena Gomez forced to postpone rare beauty photoshoot due to coronavirus

Instagram

Reasoning that "the health and well-being of our community will always be our top priority," a representative of the makeup company says the photo shoot has been postponed until further notice.

Up News Info –

Health concerns have forced Selena Gomez to stop photo shoot plans for her Rare Beauty cosmetics line after searching for possible models from her own fan base.

The "Come and Get It" star had asked for online fan submissions to be considered for the #WeAreRare community campaign, but since then brand bosses have decided to suspend the project until the risks of the coronavirus spread diminish. .

%MINIFYHTML076db89e2f4c3a91a2fe6a921885bd7b11% %MINIFYHTML076db89e2f4c3a91a2fe6a921885bd7b12%

In an Instagram Story post, reps state, "We are beyond thankful that you have taken the time to share your weird stories with us!"

"We are overwhelmed by the incredible response from each and every one of you, and it only reinforces our belief that we can come together to form a positive community that helps and supports each other."

"However, the health and well-being of our community will always be our top priority. In light of the latest updates and the rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19 (Coronavirus), we have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our #WeAreRare. community call photoshoot until further notice … "

Rare Beauty will officially debut this summer.