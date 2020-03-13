Scott Hogan interview: Aston Villa borrower seizes second chance with Birmingham | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLf22d23ca23b75b390800f633b48ca46a11% %MINIFYHTMLf22d23ca23b75b390800f633b48ca46a12%





Scott Hogan was named Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for February on Friday

Not even the harshest critics could deny that no one deserved the February Championship Player of the Month award more than Scott Hogan of Birmingham.

There is no doubt that his six-goal run in just seven games may have influenced the vote in his favor, but it is a very commendable achievement, given the severe shortage of playing time he had been granted during an unfortunate loan period with Stoke before. that term.

The Potter's underperformance has been under the spotlight throughout the season, but the 27-year-old, who joined the Blues on loan in January, was one of the forgotten victims, starting just four league games in a five-month nightmare. Spell at the Bet365 stadium.

Hogan has scored seven goals for Birmingham since a January loan move from citywide rivals Aston Villa

"Usually it lends itself to play games, that's the idea, but I never played regular games; I think I only played two games in a row," Hogan said in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports.

"I slipped, I lost squadrons for whatever reason, I'm not sure. A new manager arrived and still hasn't changed, so I had to make a decision and luckily there were teams that were willing to operate and I was allowed to escape because it was really frustrating."

Truly frustrating & # 39; It is probably an appropriate way to describe the rocky path Hogan has traveled since he joined Brentford in the summer of 2014.

A notable season with League Two Rochdale in 2013/14 earned him a six-figure move to West London, but just 15 minutes from his league debut, the previous cruciate ligament was ruptured, before an innocuous move in the Training camp saw him, quite unbelievably, he suffers the same knee injury less than nine months later.

Obstacle after obstacle, apparently, got in his way, but after prolonged periods of rehab with world renowned reconditioning specialist Bill Knowles in Philadelphia, he returned to the scene as if he had never been away, scoring 21 goals in just 32 outings. league.

Aston Villa lost some £ 12m from the leader's services in January 2017, but it is no exaggeration to say that he spent the next two years idle due to injury and lack of form. "I was guilty of losing my hunger a little," he said. The Telegraph last August.

In a few years, his once promising outlook had grown bleaker than ever.

Then came a life preserver, offered by the most unlikely source: Villa's sworn enemies, Birmingham. Hogan had received a second chance in the second city, but the fierce rivalry was the last thing on his mind.

He continued: "I'm not from the area, so I'm not that involved in the rivalry, but it doesn't matter about the rivalry, it had to be about me, my decision and this was the one I made." To be fair, you get a little weird but I know a lot of Villa fans and players and wish me luck every week. Blues fans have also welcomed me very well.

"To be honest, I was talking to my agent and it was difficult because there weren't many clubs behind me, just because I hadn't played. But in the end, when Birmingham came, they guaranteed me that as long as I was fit and well, I would play every game. I hadn't had that for about three years. I thought it was okay to do it myself, play again and it has worked well so far. "

The 4-4-2 formation currently favored by Blues chief Pep Clotet is one that fans only see fleeting glimpses of in the modern era, but it's one that is working well in St Andrew & # 39; s in the Currently, with the combination & # 39; Big Man, Little Man & # 39; de Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz producing 10 goals in the last eight games before Saturday's West Midlands derby with West Brom.

For Hogan, while an unknown system, it is one that is helping him hone his acuity and regain his confidence, while rediscovering what he does best: scoring goals. After a miserable return of just 12 in 69 games before this season, there is wasted time to make up.

"I always wanted to play with a No. 10 behind me and I did it at Brentford, although it became more like two No. 10s," he said.

"I never really played as two, but ever since I came to Birmingham, Jukey (Jutkiewicz) has been top notch. He is one of the best I have had the pleasure to play with only for what he brings to the table, his pace of work and a willingness to do the dirty side of the game and he has no complaints I always enjoyed playing as one but I will play on any system as long as I can get some goals.

"When I first came in, he (Clotet) said to me, 'I want Brentford Scott Hogan'. He gives me free rein to do what I think is right and assured me he would play every game. Craig Gardner He's also at the football club and he guided me, took care of me and told me what I'm doing.

"It also tells me what I'm not doing right and the boys appreciate things like that. Craig has been brilliant since I walked in the door and the manager allows me to do what I want to do. As long as I write down goals, I'm sure he's happy to keep allowing me. to do that.

"I am now 27 years old and should be at my peak. I have done well so far in Birmingham, but I still think that I am not exactly where I need to be and where I hope to be. I have to keep playing regularly and be sharper as they go I am looking to kick again from the level I am at and obviously want to get past the level I was at Brentford.

"I'm just trying to keep my head down, work hard, and keep playing because then everything about my game will be fixed and the sharpness will come back, the pace will come back and I won't feel so fatigued during games not playing. The more times I play, I just It will help me get where I want to be and where I know I can go. "

Once Hogan's loan period at St Andrew & # 39; s ends at the end of this season, it will only be 12 months before the four and a half year contract he signed at Villa in early 2017. Where his future is beyond This season is, to tell everyone, nobody knows.

After facing the rigors of the Championship and proving himself a lethal shooter, common sense would suggest staying at this level for the time being, particularly with the amount of playing time that has been lost in the past three years.

But after spending the better part of four months on loan at Sheffield United while securing automatic promotion alongside Norwich, the striker has naturally developed a hunger to replicate that unbeatable feeling of euphoria.

"It was inevitable that they would go up because you could feel it in the atmosphere around the city, the stadium, the training ground every day," he said.

"It's one of the best feelings you can have in football. I wish all the boys could experience it because it's something you don't forget. They (Sheffield United) are reaping the rewards of that now in the Premier League. It's great to be around and I want that every season, otherwise I wouldn't be playing soccer. "