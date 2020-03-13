Saying they are reevaluating the risks of the coronavirus, Six Flags Over Texas Closes Park – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials in Arlington have confirmed that Six Flags Over Texas is being temporarily closed.

Saying that they are "committed to the health of park visitors and team members," Six Flags Over Texas has suspended operations at the park until the end of March.

While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 from visitors to the park, Six Flags officials say they will continue to closely monitor health conditions and reevaluate the situation later this month.

Leaders of the amusement park brand say they will follow "the most current guidance from federal, state and local officials."

As it stands, more than a dozen North Texas school districts have extended their spring break due to possible COVID-19 contamination.