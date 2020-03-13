Santa Clara County bans all meetings of 100 or more as coronavirus cases increase – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLf02763726e9880b33c1d14dd2b363af911% %MINIFYHTMLf02763726e9880b33c1d14dd2b363af912%

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (Up News Info SF) – Santa Clara County officials banned all gatherings of more than 100 people on Friday and announced that all public schools will close beginning Monday to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

On Monday, county officials announced a ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The new 100-person ban will be in effect for a minimum of three weeks and will take effect at 12 a.m. of Saturday.

%MINIFYHTMLf02763726e9880b33c1d14dd2b363af913% %MINIFYHTMLf02763726e9880b33c1d14dd2b363af914%

The ban also includes restrictions on meetings of 35 to 100 people, ensuring that organizers have a six-foot distance between attendees, that they avoid the attendance of anyone with illness, fever or symptoms, and additional guidelines.

%MINIFYHTMLf02763726e9880b33c1d14dd2b363af915% %MINIFYHTMLf02763726e9880b33c1d14dd2b363af916%

A meeting is any event or gathering that brings people together in a single room or in a single space at the same time, such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, conference room, meeting room, cafeteria, theater, restaurant, bar, or any other closed space. Indoor or outdoor enclosed space.

Dr. Sara Cody, the county's director of public health, said the county is following instructions from the US Centers for Disease Control. USA For testing, through the support of academic and commercial laboratories. The county did not confirm how many people have been tested, but said the testing capacity will be expanded in the coming weeks.

"This is a rapidly changing situation," said Cody. "I think right now it's a priority for people with more severe symptoms to get tested."

As of 10:30 a.m. on Friday, 79 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Santa Clara County, 36 more cases than reported Monday and a more than triple increase in the past week.

Of these cases, 37 people are hospitalized and 43 cases were contracted by community transmission, not by travel. The county reported his first death on Monday.

"Based on these data and disease patterns that we see around the world, we know that the COVID-19 outbreak in our county will continue to accelerate and we anticipate many, many more cases in the coming days and weeks," Cody said. said.

Mary Ann Dewan, Santa Clara County Superintendent, announced the closure of all schools from March 16 to April 3. District offices will be open for essential services.

Jeff Smith said the county has purchased multiple hotels in the event that someone in the homeless population gets coronavirus and must quarantine. Smith said people without shelter have not been quarantined until Friday.

Sheriff Laurie Smith said two inmates at a county jail were exposed to a visitor who tested positive for coronavirus, but they were quarantined and examined and no cases have been reported as of Friday. The sheriff

Office is working with the courts to explore the possibility of postponing court dates and removing inmates from jails if they are eligible for electronic monitoring, with an emphasis on keeping the public safe.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.