San Jose fire station coronavirus outbreak grows to six firefighters – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – A coronavirus outbreak among San José firefighters increased to six confirmed cases on Friday and another 70 that may have been exposed are still being monitored, authorities said.

In a press release, city officials said, "After a review of employee job duties, the Fire Department has proceeded to order a thorough cleanup of Fire Stations 9, 31 and the Fire Station. Fire Training ".

The first news of the outbreak came Thursday when city officials announced that a single firefighter had tested positive for the virus and may have exposed others at the fire station to the disease.

"Because our firefighters work in teams and train together and eat together and sleep in the same areas, they are at risk of possible exposure," said Assistant Chief Fire Officer Reggie Williams. "We do not know how the firefighter contracted the disease. He is in a city hospital where he lives to be attended by medical professionals.

Within hours, San Jose's firefighters union IAFF Local 230 said the disease had spread to include four firefighters with two more in isolation at home with symptoms and awaiting test results. In addition, the union said, nearly 80 firefighters have been restricted from work due to documented exposure.

Sick firefighters also have several family members who tested positive for COVID-19, the union added, while other family members with symptoms of the virus were waiting for their test results.

“As firefighters, we commit our careers and our lives to serving the public in their time of need. Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic as it grows among our residents is an unprecedented challenge, and we are up to that challenge, ”said Sean Kaldor, president of IAFF Local 230, in a prepared statement. But it is also affecting us tremendously as we get sick and support our sick family members. ”

According to the guidelines of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the USA, a firefighter exposed without protective equipment to a coronavirus patient is removed from public service for 14 days as his symptoms are controlled.

Williams said other firefighters who were at risk of exposure were put on license.

"Because our firefighters work in teams, live together, eat together, sleep in the same areas, they are at risk of possible exposure," Williams said. "Because firefighters are emergency medical technicians or paramedics, they can self-monitor for signs of the disease."

Williams said all city fire stations will soon undergo a thorough cleanup as a safety measure and suspended all public visits. He said the department has been able to fill in with other firefighters on mandatory overtime to cover the affected duties.

Meanwhile, the department is issuing additional protective equipment for all firefighters to wear on almost every call they answer from now on.

"That includes N-95 masks, gloves, goggles, gowns for protection, tie-down suits and highly protective respirators," said Kaldor. “Our goal right now is to prevent those infections. Don't put them on the line, don't put them between them, and don't put them in casual contact in the community. "

Len Ramirez contributed to this report.