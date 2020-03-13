San Francisco bans all non-essential meetings of more than 100 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Effective immediately, San Francisco is banning all non-essential gatherings and events of 100 people or more to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Mayor London Breed announced Friday.

The announcement is the result of a public health order issued by the City and County of San Francisco Public Health Officer. "This measure is necessary to slow the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in the community," Breed's office said in a statement.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health previously recommended canceling or postponing events for 250 or more people, so reducing the number to 100 is the latest set of measures imposed by the city on Friday to protect public health, such as the school district. from the city that promises to feed the children affected by the outbreak.

The SF Public Library and the Parks and Recreation Department also said they will begin operating public libraries and recreation centers as emergency care centers for low-income children and families experiencing school closings.

SFDPH also recommends that organizations serving vulnerable populations cancel meetings of more than 10 people.

"We need everyone to follow the recommendations of public health officials to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our community. This order reflects the actions being taken by other local governments and the state, and is reported by the Centers for Control of Diseases and prevention guidelines, "Race said.

"We know that canceling events and meetings is a challenge for everyone, but it is essential that we take this step."