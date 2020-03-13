San Carlos Officials Answer Questions About Local Hotel Accommodations Cruise Passengers – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN CARLOS (KPIX) – A San Carlos hotel closed to the public and open Thursday for passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship who tested positive for the coronavirus but who are not sick enough to be hospitalized.

On Thursday night, city leaders said at least seven passengers had been taken to the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Skyway Road and more were expected throughout the night. The passengers were taken by ambulance where they will stay until they test negative for the virus.

The 120-room hotel is enclosed by a perimeter fence and is guarded by US Marshals. USA, With the help of California Highway Patrol officers.

Passengers, authorities said, cannot be taken to military bases because the Defense Department does not allow those who are ill on their properties.

Meanwhile, city leaders used a special meeting in which they voted for a state of emergency lasting as long as the governor's order, to address public concerns.

"Those people are not going to be dining in downtown San Carlos on Laurel Street," said San Carlos City Manager Jeff Maltbie. "They are stuck in that hotel until they pass the testing procedures."

The announcement by government officials the day before that the passengers would be taken to the small town of San Carlos raised concerns and questions from residents.

A resident who posted on Nextdoor.com wrote: "If we were really assured that these people will not leave and walk around the city, people would feel better." Another resident wrote, "How are they really going to enforce quarantine orders?"

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that they are looking for more hotels, motels, and other resources across the state to serve as quarantine facilities.

City leaders said federal government officials chose the Fairfield Inn after the owner offered the property to the state; its prominence to the cruise ship and the airport made it a good fit, they said.

"The city was not notified that this was happening," said Maltbie. "They didn't ask us, we didn't approve, we didn't have a role to play."

As more information about the passengers' stay at the Fairfield Inn was released, many concerns seemed to lessen.

"They are here, they are part of a community in San Carlos," said Maltbie.

"We were concerned about where the hotel was," said Julie Bellfleur, who was dining in San Carlos. "If they are infected and are being isolated, that's good, that's good for all of us."

"I mean where else are they going," said George Tonn, a San Carlos resident. "We are still human beings after all, right?"

The full list of questions is available at

https://www.cityofsancarlos.org/home/showdocument?id=5695

