Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan postpone their international tours due to coronavirus

Currently everyone in the world is in a state of helplessness due to the coronavirus outbreak. While the government is taking the necessary security measures by closing the school and universities to prevent the mass gathering in cities facing serious cases of the disease, Bollywood is also doing its fair share of work by spreading awareness of the same among his fans.

In addition to this, it was recently learned that Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan also postponed their international tours. Hrithik Roshan had reportedly planned a tour to meet and greet his fans in Chicago, Dallas, San Jose, New Jersey, Washington in the US. USA From April 10 onwards. However, with the health risk involved and the WHO confirming that Coronavirus is a pandemic, the actor has now postponed the event. “Hrithik and the organizers will discover new dates once the global health scenario is stable. The tour is postponed. "A source confirmed to a daily leader.

Salman Khan was also set to go to the United States for his annual concert which has now been indefinitely postponed. The tour was from April 3 to 12 and, as usual, it was going to be a gala event. The superstar team confirmed this in a daily saying: "It is not recommended to travel at this time. We will announce new dates once the scare subsides."

The coronavirus has already had a major impact on Bollywood with the delay in the release of several films. But it's also understandable that filmmakers put people's safety above everything else.