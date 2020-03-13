Safaree is heartbroken after Donovan Mitchell tests positive for coronavirus

Just the other day, it was just revealed that the NBA decided to suspend all games until further notice. This came after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.

Now, there appear to be two Utah Jazz players who tested positive for COVID-19.

"Star guard Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the coronavirus after it was announced that his teammate Rudy Gobert had tested positive on Wednesday, halting the NBA season," Deseret writes.

Safaree is heartbroken by the news and shared the following message:

‘Noooooooooo no (email protected) %% to … .. please let this happen * ️‼ ️‼ ️ @spidadmitchell," Safaree wrote.

Someone said, "I wish a doctor would appear on television and tell us what's really going on."

One commenter wrote: ‘It will recover and be fine … just as much as we need to disinfect, we also need to educate ourselves about the virus. This in itself will reduce dramatic anxiety. "

Someone else posted this: "I would never bring a child into this world if I knew what I know now."

Another follower said: ‘Many people are surviving. Only if he is in poor health is cause for concern, "and one fan posted," Everyone is acting like it's a chronic illness. I'm pretty sure it will be fine. "

Someone else said, "Go take the test." ️ You have to be careful with that baby! "And another follower posted this:" Get tested Safaree. You have a newborn! "

One person said to Safaree: ‘Safaree breathes Jamaica all the time, not Brooklyn … Let's just unite and educate ourselves about the virus instead of living in fear. Let's do it regularly by washing our hands properly disinfecting and taking care of ourselves. Take your vitamins like D E C and other supplements that help build our immune system, and definitely pray for our elders. Remember that the sun is apart from killing the virus too. "

Many people are panicking, but it is important to stay calm and follow the advice that the WHO has given us.



