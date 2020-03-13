RuPaul & # 39; s DragCon L.A. 2020 is removed as a result of the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus

WENN / Avalon

The annual drag convention was originally held in Los Angeles May 1-3, but organizers say the event will return "better than ever" in 2021.

Up News Info –

RuPaulDragCon L.A. It is the latest event to be scrapped amid growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

The annual drag convention, with "RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race"Host RuPaul was originally scheduled to take place from May 1 to 3 in Los Angeles, but was canceled on Tuesday, March 10, according to a statement from the organizers.

%MINIFYHTMLf0184dc3c4b6b20ec5cda4e56fa4a72911% %MINIFYHTMLf0184dc3c4b6b20ec5cda4e56fa4a72912%

"DragCon's first priority is always the health and safety of everyone involved and we have been actively tracking the situation around the coronavirus," they said. "The situation in California (and the world) is changing rapidly, with new information coming out every day. Unfortunately, no one can know what the situation will be like in May."

"Due to that uncertainty, and as a precaution, we have decided that the best thing for talent, staff and assistants is to cancel RuPaul & # 39; s DragCon L.A. 2020," the statement concluded.

The event plans to return to Los Angeles in 2021 and be "better than ever."

Coronavirus has wreaked havoc at events around the world, with California's Coachella and Stagecoach festivals postponed, television shows like "The Wendy Williams Show" with no audience, and high-profile acts including Queen, VirginY Mariah Carey canceling shows to avoid illness.

<br />

Global coronavirus cases have increased to more than 119,000, with more than 4,300 deaths recorded since December.