Rudy Gobert, infected with coronavirus, apologizes for endangering people after touching microphones

Before testing positive for the illness, the NBA player for the Utah Jazz was seen cleaning his hands on various microphones and tape recorders in a press room as a joke.

Rudy gobert I couldn't apologize for his "sloppy" behavior. After testing positive for coronavirus, the Utah Jazz player released a public statement expressing his regret for putting others in danger by gracefully playing microphones and tape recorders after a pre-game interview.

In an Instagram post he posted on Thursday, February 12, the 27-year-old athlete wrote: "The first and most important thing is that I would like to publicly apologize to people I may have put in danger." He went on to explain, "At the time, I had no idea that I was infected. I was sloppy and made no excuses."

"I hope my story serves as a warning and makes everyone take this seriously," continued the member of the French national basketball team. "I will do everything I can to support the use of my experience as a way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus."

Speaking of his post-diagnosis mental state, Gobert admitted, "I've been through so many emotions since I found out about my diagnosis … mostly fear, anxiety, and shame." Still, he assured fans that he is "under great care and will make a full recovery."

Thanking "everyone for the outpouring of concern and support in the past 24 hours," the two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year award winner added: "I encourage everyone to take every step to stay safe and healthy. Love . "

Gobert was caught on camera and appeared to mock the growing pandemic after a press conference on Monday, March 9. Days later, the Utah Jazz announced that it would not play the Oklahoma City Thunder due to illness. It was later revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday March 12, the Utah Jazz announced, "As a follow-up to yesterday's COVID-19 positive test, Oklahoma health officials evaluated all members of the Utah Jazz roving party, confirming an additional positive result for a player Jazz. We are working closely with CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials, and the NBA to monitor your health and determine the best way forward. "

Another Utah Jazz player, Donovan Mitchell, has also tested positive for COVID-19. "Thank you to everyone who has communicated since hearing the news about my positive test," he said in his Instagram post. "We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hope that people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well-being of those around them."

"I thank the Oklahoma authorities who were helpful with the testing process and all of @utahjazz who have been so supportive. I will continue to follow the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can come together and be there for each other and our neighbors. they need our help. "