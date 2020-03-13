Rudy Gobert confirms positive coronavirus test and admits he was careless | NBA News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, confirmed his condition and apologized for being careless.

Before leaving a media session at Shootaround in Salt Lake City the Monday before a game against Detroit, Gobert touched all the recorders that were placed before him on a table, devices that reporters covering the Jazz were using.

ESPNAdrian Wojnarowksi later reported: "Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings."

"I was sloppy and I have no excuse," Gobert said in an Instagram post.

"I've been through so many emotions since I found out about my diagnosis, mostly fear, anxiety and shame. The first and most important thing is that I would like to publicly apologize to people I may have put at risk. At the time, I had no idea that he was infected.















League commissioner Adam Silver discusses the moments that led the NBA to decide to suspend the season



"I will do everything I can to support the use of my experience as a way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus. I am very careful and will recover fully. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take everything. of the steps to stay safe and healthy. "

After Gobert's positive test on Wednesday night, Jazz players, staff, and some hitting writers covering the team were evaluated in Oklahoma City, where Utah was ready to play the Thunder in a game that was suspended moments before the start of the match.

Donovan Mitchell leads the Clippers defense



On Thursday, Gobert's Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell confirmed he tested positive for the virus. It is not known if Gobert is responsible for Mitchell contracting the virus or vice versa.

"Thank you to everyone who has communicated since hearing the news about my positive test," Mitchell wrote on Instagram. "We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hope that people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well-being of those around them."

The Jazz said Thursday that the team's practice facilities and Vivint Smart Home Arena, where the team plays games and other concerts and events, are being cleaned and disinfected. It is unclear when the Jazz will use any of those facilities again.

Mitchell's diagnosis resonated in two sports.

His father, Donovan Mitchell Sr, is the director of player relations and community involvement for the New York Mets. Upon learning of the Jazz guard situation, Mets medical staff recommended that Mitchell Sr be evaluated as a precautionary measure.

"We are making those arrangements," the Mets said.

