Rosanna Arquette, Mira Sorvino applaud Harvey Weinstein's 23-year prison sentence

Colleague actress Ellen Barkin also went to social media to celebrate the sentence, thanking journalist Ronan Farrow, the accusers, the judge and the jury for 'changing the future for all of us'.

Rosanna Arquette Y Look Sorvino They are among the Hollywood stars who celebrate after the disgraceful movie magnate Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years behind bars.

The two actresses, who were part of the women's army accusing the producer of sexual misconduct and harassment, jumped on Twitter minutes after the sentence was announced.

Mira, who accused Weinstein of harassment, revealed that he sobbed when he heard that the producer had received a severe prison sentence after a New York jury found him guilty of rape and a non-consensual sexual act.

She wrote: "Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his crimes of rape and sexual assault. I literally cried in amazement, gratitude that the justice system has worked today on behalf of all of its victims."

Meanwhile, Arquette praised her companions "Break the Silence," the group of women who first showed up to expose Weinstein in 2017.

"Thanks to everyone who breaks the silence, especially Rose (McGowan) and all Weinstein survivors to the brave women who testified and the amazing research reports Ronan Farrow who discovered sabotage and espionage and David Remnick thanks Rich McKuen and ny times (sic). "

The Silence Breakers released a statement saying: "Harvey Weinstein's legacy will always be that he is a convicted rapist. He will go to jail, but no amount of time in jail will repair the lives he ruined, the careers he destroyed or the damage it has caused. "

"The Silence Breaker community was founded on solidarity, support and compassion. The New York trial is over, but the Silence Breakers will persist in our quest for cultural change, justice and for our voices to be heard."

Meanwhile, Arquette also lashed out at comments made by one of Weinstein's lawyers, Donna Rotunno, who called his client's sentence "obscene," adding: "There are murderers who will come out … faster than Harvey Weinstein." .

Arquette wrote: "Please shut up Donna Rotunno, the only obscene and unpleasant person you are here is you. He got what he deserved because he is a rapist. He is in prison because he raped MANY MORE WOMEN and ruined lives and careers, there is more evidence and a woman was 16 at the time. "

Y Ellen Barkin, who claims he was the victim of Weinstein's verbal abuse, also went to Twitter to comment on the producer's prison sentence and added: "23 years. God bless you (accusers) Jessica Mann, Mimi Hayley and the 108 survivors for your courage and fight. Thanks Ronan Farrow. Thanks Judge Burke. Thanks to the jury. Thank you for believing in the survivors. Thank you for changing the future for all of us. "

Farrow was one of the journalists who broke the news about the full extent of Weinstein's behavior and misconduct in a New York article.

One of the two New York Times reporters who revealed Weinstein's story, Jodi Kantor, was in the courtroom for sentencing.

She wrote: "23 years for Harvey Weinstein … Weinstein was handcuffed to his wheelchair and then walked away. The women who testified later wept. Irwin Reiter, their 30-year-old accountant, who secretly helped us tell the story , sat right behind. "